EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado News-Time, El Dorado Fire Chief Chad Mosby confirmed that a fire broke out around 6 PM at the Delek: El Dorado Refinery on Monday evening. The fire was caused by an oil tank that caught fire after being struck by lightning. Shortly before 7:30 PM, the fire was still burning.

According to reports, eventually the fire was extinguished, and Chief Mosby said he was not aware of any injuries caused by the fire, but medical personnel were on-site. The El Dorado Fire Department assisted Delek’s on-site fire brigade.