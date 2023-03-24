CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather expected to enter the Ark-La-Miss on March 24, 2023, officials of the Crossett Police Department announced that the Crossett High School is the designated storm shelter for residents. According to authorities, they will be waiting to let people in and show them where to go.

