CROSSETT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Crossett is now accepting applications for lifeguards for the 2023 season. Applications are available at Crossett City Hall, 201 Main Street.

Photo courtesy of Crossett City Pool

An American Red Cross lifeguarding certification class will be offered in Warren in time for this season. Applicants are not required to currently have a certification in order to apply.

Applications must be turned in to City Hall by April 21, 2023.