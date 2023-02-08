KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 8, 2023 / 11:10 AM CST
Updated: Feb 8, 2023 / 11:10 AM CST
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood.
The establishment serves crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. For more information, be sure to call 318-235-5239.
