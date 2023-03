CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 29, 2023, residents of the Crossett community are invited to participate in Cleanup Day. This event will give the community the opportunity to help make their city beautiful.

Photo courtesy of Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce

The event will kick off at 8 AM and conclude at 12 PM. Supplies for the cleanup will be provided, as well as a pizza lunch. People in attendance will also have the chance to win door prizes and grab a t-shirt, but there will be a limited amount of shirts available.