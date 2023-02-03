CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Crossett Fire Department is currently searching for an Administrative Assistant. Applicants are required to have the following:

Associate’s degree from an accredited college with major coursework in Business Administration, Public Administration, Business Management, or a related field.

Four years of clerical and administrative experience.

Experience with Medicare/Medicaid billing.

Applications along with resumes will be accepted through February 17, 2023, at 1205 South Main in Crossett, Ark.