CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 27, 2023, reports confirmed that multiple cooling centers will be open to the public today in Camden, Ark. A list of the cooling centers can be seen in the table below.
|Venue
|Address
|Time
|Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office
|109 Goodgame Street,
Camden, Ark.
|24 hours
|Camden Public Library
|55 Main Street,
Camden, Ark.
|10 AM – 8 PM
|Cullendale First Baptist Church
|1850 Cash Road SW,
Camden, Ark.
|9 AM – 4 PM
|Camden City Hall
|206 Van Buren Street NE,
Camden, Ark.
|N/A
|Ouachita County Courthouse
|145 Jefferson Street SW,
Camden, Ark.
|N/A