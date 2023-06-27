CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 27, 2023, reports confirmed that multiple cooling centers will be open to the public today in Camden, Ark. A list of the cooling centers can be seen in the table below.

VenueAddressTime
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office109 Goodgame Street,
Camden, Ark.		24 hours
Camden Public Library55 Main Street,
Camden, Ark.		10 AM – 8 PM
Cullendale First Baptist Church1850 Cash Road SW,
Camden, Ark.		9 AM – 4 PM
Camden City Hall206 Van Buren Street NE,
Camden, Ark.		N/A
Ouachita County Courthouse145 Jefferson Street SW,
Camden, Ark.		N/A