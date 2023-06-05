EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The El Dorado community came together on the first Saturday in June for an afternoon filled with summer fun for residents of all ages. The event gave small businesses a chance to mingle with residents and a chance for area nonprofits to raise awareness for their organization.

“It’s something for everybody to do. It’s a great turnout and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s going on,” said Event Coordinator Janice Hicks.

In 2021, Janice and her husband Lorenzo launched the series of seasonal pop-ups as a way to give back to their community.

“Mrs. Hicks and her husband Lorenzo offered this service to our community to help empower them, give access to resources and that’s exactly what Summer Breeze is,” explained Cassie Tavorn with SouthArk College.

With recent acts of gun violence affecting the City of El Dorado, this year’s event had a stronger presence from residents eager to stop the violence among the young generation.

Nathan Rainey Sr. is a local resident who lost two of his son’s to gun violence. He provided free plates of crawfish at the event to urge people to stop the violence.

“We’ve got a whole summer ahead of us and we don’t know when the next gunshot will ring and it might be at their home. I stay up at night and go sit on my porch because my son’s don’t come through the door anymore. I can let this new generation know there is still people out there that will help them,” explained Rainey.

Many may have missed out this season, but Hicks encourages residents to come out for the next one happening this fall on the first Saturday in November.

Contact Hicks for questions or more information at 870-562-9434.