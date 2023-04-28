MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a scam taking place. Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew explained that a person or persons have been contacting citizens claiming they work for the Magnolia Police Department, and there is a warrant for the citizen’s arrest.

In order to sound legitimate, the scammers are using the names of actual officers, including the Magnolia Police Chief. The Magnolia Police Department does contact citizens over the phone to inform them of a warrant or request money for bond. Authorities also do not ask for wire transfers over the phone.

If you believe you are being scammed, contact your local law enforcement agency so an investigation can be conducted. Contact the Magnolia Police Department at (870) 234-3765, or Central Dispatch at (870) 234-5655.