MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Arkansas Heritage Preservation Program announced the Columbia County Courthouse in Magnolia as one of 41 participants receiving part of $4.2 million in grants for the preservation of historic courthouses and buildings.

“The County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants have helped extend the life of courthouse structures that hold vital links to community pride and local history as well as assisting with the continuing restoration and preservation of other important historic properties,” said Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

Columbia County Courthouse is the only applicant in Southwest Arkansas to be awarded a grant this year. They will receive $15,000 in funding to go towards a master plan and condition assessment.

Second Columbia County Courthouse, constructed in Magnolia in 1856 (Source: Arkansas State Archives)

The purpose of the County Courthouse Restoration Grant program is to encourage and promote the preservation and continued use of Arkansas’s historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for restoration, selected maintenance and accessibility projects.

The history of the building is long and varied. It has stood through moments of extreme violence against African Americans and groundbreaking moments of representation for women in the U.S. It now sits at the heart of festivals that draw thousands of visitors to the city each year.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the original structure was a temporary log structure built soon after Columbia County was formed in 1852. Four years later a permanent structure was built. A private levy was created in 1903 to raise funds for the existing courthouse.

Columbia County Courthouse in Magnolia during construction circa 1905 (Source: Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives)

The Columbia County Courthouse is a domed, blond-brick building built in 1905 from a Renaissance Revival-style design by W.W. Hall. It was dedicated on July 4, 1906.

“Hull primarily designed public buildings and also designed two carbon-copy courthouses to the Columbia County building in Alexander and Amite, Louisiana. Of these, the Columbia County building is the only one still standing,” said Robert Gunnels, who chaired the original restoration committee formed by County Judge Barney Hugh Reeves in the early 1990s.

Gazette article describing the lynching of Jameson (Source: CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas)

In 1919 a mob lynched an African-American man named Jordan Jameson in the town square in which the courthouse is centered. According to the Arkansas Gazette, a mob burned Jameson alive for allegedly murdering local sheriff Benjamin E. Greer.

Greer and two deputies reportedly went to Jameson’s home to arrest him for beating his wife and exchanged fire with him. When Jameson fled, a posse formed to search for him. They found Jameson four days later around five miles northwest of Magnolia.

While taking him to Magnolia, a mob formed and took Jameson from the posse, tied him to a stake in the public square and built a fire around him. Afterward, the mob turned his body over to the local African American community who buried him.

In August 1932 Huey Long, who served as the 40th governor of Louisiana, spoke to a large crowd in front of the courthouse during a campaign tour when he endorsed Hattie Caraway as a U.S. Senate candidate.

Huey Long speaks at the Columbia County Courthouse during a campaign to endorse Hattie Caraway for the U.S. Senate (Source Robert Gunnels)

“We’re here to pull a lot of pot-bellied politicians off a woman’s neck,” Long shouted to crowds during the week-long Hattie and Huey Tour.

Caraway won in a landslide and became the first woman elected to a full term in the Senate.

The Encyclopedia of Arkansas says the courthouse was instrumental as a meeting place for the creators of the state’s first park devoted to environmental education, Lagoly State Park, in the late 1970s.

According to Gunnels, significant changes were made to the building during the 70s to expand the amount of space available.

“Prior to many of the changes in the 1970s to make it a more functional building, there was a big movement by community leaders to tear the building down and build a new one,” said Gunnels. “A groundswell of opposition in the community saved it.”

The Roman style, three-bay arcade with a colonnaded portico has been relatively untouched, although changes were made inside the building to modernize it. Part of the original wooden stairwell has also remained.

“The courthouse originally had four interior hallways leading from doors on each side of the building that converged in the center. The two side hallways were enclosed in the 1970s to add additional space for county offices. In addition, the courtroom had a large domed ceiling and balcony,” said Gunnels. “The ceiling was lowered in the 1970s to conserve on energy costs and the balcony enclosed to create a second smaller courtroom on the third floor. An elevator was also added in the 1970s to make both courtrooms handicap accessible. This eliminated one of two matching staircases at the east main entrance.”

He says the original restoration committee formed a master plan for the interior work and completed some of the exterior improvements and restorations.

The courthouse was nominated to the National Register of Historic Places in Feb 1975 and in April 1978.

A fire broke out in the jury room on the second floor behind the courtroom in Feb. 1999, causing damage to the building, but Gunnels says it was successfully repaired with few alterations. He added that more recent restorations include the installation of a copper-colored metal roof to match the original copper-colored slate.

In 2016 the Columbia County Historical Association installed a nearly 100-year-old bell on the courthouse grounds according to the Magnolia Reporter. The bell, manufactured by C.S. Bell Co. in Hillsboro, Ohio on May 16, 1927, was reportedly recovered by the Pesses family during a salvage operation in the 1960s. The Pesses’ daughter, Rena Zidell, donated the bell to the society, who installed it as a memorial tribute to her family.

Picture of historic Pesses Bell at the Columbia County Courthouse (Source: Columbia County Historical Association)

The Courthouse plays a large part in the city’s yearly Tour of Lights during the Christmas season. Christmas lights are strung around the building and on the grounds as well as around Magnolia Square. Visitors around the region come to watch the parade down Jackson St. to Southern Arkansas University. The festival offers ice skating, a human-sized snow globe, carolers, sleigh rides, Santa and more. Each year departments of the county decorate the courthouse halls for the Christmas tree contest.

The Magnolia Blossom Festival and World’s Championship Steak Cookoff draw thousands of visitors each May. The Art Show, established by a Magnolian teacher in the 1950s, is held around the courthouse lawn. The festival features several other events throughout the week including a treasure hunt, pageant, Blossom Market, car show and live performances.

The Columbia County Courthouse Historical Marker was dedicated in May 2006 during the Magnolia Blossom Festival according to the Historical Marker Database.