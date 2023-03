COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, around 4 PM, deputies of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were called to a local hospital due to a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to reports, authorities learned that 62-year-old Scott A. Howell of Waldo, Ark. was the suspect and he was placed under arrested.

Howell was booked for First-Degree Battery, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Aggravated Assault.