MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of a 2006 or older Dodge Caravan or Plymouth Voyager. The vehicle would be used for transporting animals to out of town rescues.

Photo courtesy of the Columbia County Animal Protection Society

The vehicle needs to be dependable transportation to ensure the drivers will not break down on the highway with animals in the car. CCAPS is also willing to purchase a dependable vehicle for a reasonable price.

Please call (870) 904-1946 or (870) 901-1079 if you would like to make a donation or can offer a vehicle for sale.