NORPHLET, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 15, 2023, residents of Norphlet are invited to attend the Spring Festival. Spring Festival will include numerous activities such as bounce houses, a crawfish boil contest, games, and shopping.

Photo courtesy of City of Norphlet

Admission for adults will be $25, and visitors ages 12 to 18 will be $15. Children 12 and under will be free to enter. The event will kick off at 9 AM and conclude at 3 PM.

If you are interested in being a vendor at the event, contact Kelsey Parker at (870) 312-4365.