EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Today in El Dorado, a candlelight prayer vigil will be held in honor of missing El Dorado woman Ieshia Jackson. Jackson was 22-years-old when she was pronounced missing from El Dorado on October 31, 2020.

Today marks Jackson’s 26th birthday. In December of 2022, two men were arrested in connection to the disappearance, but they were both later released.

The goal of today’s vigil is to spread awareness about Jackson’s disappearance. The vigil is scheduled to take place in the parking lot of Perry’s Funeral Home, 312 W. Oak Street, from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM after the Downtown El Dorado Holiday Lighting Ceremony.

Photo courtesy of El Dorado Police Department

Anyone with knowledge about Jackson’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado Police Department at (870) 881-4800. Anonymous tips can also be submitted in regards to Ieshia Jackson’s disappearance or any of the other four missing women from El Dorado. The number to text tips to is (870) 440-0000.