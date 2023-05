EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 25, 2023, the El Dorado Street Department will begin overlaying West 8th Street in El Dorado. The road work is scheduled to conclude on May 26, 2023.

Residents are asked to avoid this area and refrain from parking there during those days. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience at this time.