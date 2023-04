EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 12, 2023, the City of El Dorado will begin drainage work at 12th Street and College Avenue. After morning school drop-off and traffic has slowed down, repairs will begin.

Photo courtesy of City of El Dorado

There will be detours at Griffith and Crestwood. The City of El Dorado asks that you plan your commute accordingly and apologizes for the inconvenience.