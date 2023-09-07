EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Former Mayor Veronica Creer along with other city employees are facing questions about missing money after a legislative audit on Thursday afternoon to further review financial findings with the city finances from 2021.

Seven instances of missing or unaccounted funds for the city were listed on the audit report.

The committee filed a motion at Thursday’s meeting which means all seven findings will go to the prosecuting attorney and attorney general’s office.

We spoke to the current mayor, Paul Choate, who told us he plans to address the public in full detail at the next City Council meeting on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 5 PM.

Click here to watch the LIVE meeting online.