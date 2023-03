CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Crossett, Ark. is looking for applicants for its R.V. Park Manager position. Applicants must not have committed a felony, must be a U.S. citizen, and must have a valid Arkansas driver’s license.

Applicants must also be able to do heavy work such as mowing, bush hogging, and general cleaning of the park and the surrounding area. The application deadline is on Monday, March 24, 2023.