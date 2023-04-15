CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Crossett announced that there is currently an internship opportunity available to students. College students and graduating seniors enrolling in college can apply for an eight week paid internship as an assistant for the mayor.

Photo courtesy of City of Crossett

Applicants are asked to submit an essay, resume, and references to City Hall at 201 Main Street. The essay must explain why you feel that you would be a great fit for the position. Applications need to be submitted by Monday, May 1, 2023.

If you have any questions, please contact (870) 364-8645.