ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The City of Crossett has been named as a recipient for a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to pursue much-needed updates to the city’s auditorium.

“It’s been a long process of applying numerous times before we we got this win under our belt,” said Crossett Mayor Crystal Marshall.

The program approved a grant of $110,078 which will allow the city to upgrade the auditorium’s HVAC industrial System and help preserve the historic building.

“Both of the air conditioning units are incredibly old and outdated and have been limping along for a long time. If they were to completely go out, it would be a very dire situation almost instantaneously for that building,” explained Mayor Marshall.

Hali Mcnice is a grant writer at the Crossett Economic Development Foundation who wrote this grant entry that resulted in a big win for not only the auditorium but for the entire community.

“We had a lot of help from Clements and Associates, Architects and Little Rock that came down, evaluated the building, told us specifically what to point out and how to phrase things for and get an accurate depiction of how dire the project is for the preservation of that building,” said Mcnice.

Mayor Marshall says the process of working on these updates with the grantor should begin within the next couple of months.

“We’re so grateful and this will really allow us the opportunity to truly save the building,” added Mayor Marshall.

