CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 26, 2023, the City of Crossett announced the passing of James Hamilton. James served the Crossett area for 30 years.

Photo courtesy of City of Crossett

James was a Deputy City Attorney then was elected and served as City Attorney for 23 years. In honor of James Hamilton, City Hall will be closed Tuesday at 1 PM to allow friends and collegues to attend his service.