CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, officials of the City of Camden, Ark. released a statement in response to the inclement weather and the damages it has caused to Camden residents.

Our city crews and first responders are out working diligently. Trees are continuing to fall under the weight of the ice as well as the saturated ground. There are many in our city without power at the moment. Use extreme caution if you must travel. Stop signs are being placed where the power is out at stop light signals. City crews are removing trees that do not have power lines in them. If there are power lines in a tree we must wait on Entergy. Trash pick up is delayed this morning due to safety and power outage. They will start picking up as soon as they can. Cullendale First Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church will be open for warming centers today starting at 8AM. Be careful traveling to either location.

City of Camden, Ark.