CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — After south Arkansas experienced storm damages due to recent severe storms passing the area, officials of the City of Camden, Ark. encourage residents of Camden and Ouachita County to bring storm debris to the landfill. Residents will have the opportunity to bring storm debris until Saturday, July 22, 2023, for free.

According to officials, the landfill will be open to take debris at 7:30 AM. After the storm, officials reported that trees were down in the following location:

South Street

Fairview Road

Myrtle

Sales

Carter & Jack Parr

Toltec

Cash Road

Officials also confirmed that over 1,000 residents experienced power outages after the storms. For more information, call 870-837-5500.