Crossett, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Whitney Murphy, a Crossett local, helps at the local food pantry. She knew the food pantry gave away hams for the holidays, and wanted to help make that possible for more families in need.

For the last two years, she has raised money through fundraisers to give back to the community. Through these fundraisers, the pantry has grown from giving around fifty hams to now giving out hundreds.