EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 11, 2023, there will be a Chili Cook-Off event on Elm Street in El Dorado, Ark.

Photo courtesy of Main Street El Dorado

According to officials, the event will begin at 9 AM and judging will occur at noon. There will be a $10 fee for the all-you-can-eat chili, which takes place from 1 PM to 3 PM.