EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 20, 2023, Chemours Manufacturing Company delivered hygiene products to Turning Point of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark. Officials confirmed that the state of Arkansas is in the top 10 for the highest rate of domestic violence.

In 2021, there were actually 45 deaths in Arkansas due to domestic violence. We rely on the community to help us with donations because that helps our agency in its day-to-day items that we need. Thank you so much to Chemours for our donations.

Monique Aaron & Lillie Revals, Turning Point of South Arkansas