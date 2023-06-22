UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas man was facing more than 50 counts of child pornography possession charges in an ongoing investigation conducted by the El Dorado Police Department.
Chris W. Husbands, 41, of Parkers Chapel, has been arrested twice and had three appearances in 35th Judicial District Court on two rounds of felony charges — 13 counts each for a total of 52 — for allegedly possessing child porn.
He was initially arrested on Dec. 28 for computer exploitation of a child, computer child pornography, transmitting/distributing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, and distribution, possession and viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
13th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, Jeff Rogers, released a statement regarding Husband’s recent court appearance on Tuesday, June 20.
This matter set above was disposed in Union County Circuit Court on June 20, 2023 upon Motion to Dismiss by the State. This motion was based upon a post-arrest Forensic Expert’s review and report that established that the State could not prove that the defendant had knowingly possessed, viewed or distributed images defined as child pornography or as defined as computer exploitation of a child. The lead investigator in the case confirmed the deficiency in the case, as such was determined well after the institution of the charges and the initial finding of probable cause against the defendant.Jeff Rogers
13th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney