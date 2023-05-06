MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The 76th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has selected the 2023 County Farm Families of the Year. For Columbia County, Chad and Jamie Daniel of 777 Farms in Magnolia have been chosen. Columbia County is being represented in the competition for the first time in many years.

The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has been recognizing outstanding farm families throughout the state since 1947.

The purpose of the Farm Family of the Year program is to recognize farm families who are succeeding greatly on their farm and in their community and to spotlight the significance of agriculture. Other farm owners can also learn more from other farm owners and improve the way they manage their farm through this competition.

The selection of the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year is based on several criteria, including their productivity, conservation efforts, contribution to the agricultural and local community, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.