El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — 2024 will make its debut next week and families are flying to the fireworks stands in preparation for the new year.

According to the National Security Council:

If consumer fireworks are legal to buy where you live and you choose to use them, be sure to follow the following safety tips:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

The El Dorado Fire Department and Dave’s Fireworks join us during today’s firework safety segment to tell us more!