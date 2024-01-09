El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11th, 1989, Thwanna McAlphin (Darrough) was last seen leaving her home on Marsh Avenue on her way to a bus stop that would take her to El Dorado High School.

Her mother received a call from the school… Her daughter never made it to class. Now concerned, Thwanna’s mother contacted the El Dorado Police Department and the search began…

Detectives who worked on the case say that “no stone was left unturned,” but every lead led to a dead end. It is a case that haunts the veteran officers to this day.

This Thursday will mark 34 years since Thwanna has been missing. If you have any information about her, please contact the EPD at (870) 881-4810.