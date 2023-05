CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — With the hot summer days ahead, the Carnes Park Pool in Camden is getting ready for its opening. The Camden Fire Department, in collaboration with Camden Public Works, is spraying down grime that has been compiling for almost a year.

According to officials, it is expected that the Carnes Park Pool will be open to the public by Memorial Day. The City of Camden is planning to test out the freshly cleaned pool with swim teams from the region coming to Carnes Park.