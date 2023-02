EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District will host a Career and Technical Education Showcase on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 10 AM to Noon.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District

The event will take place at the El Dorado High School, which is located at 200 Wildcat Drive in El Dorado, Ark. Attendants are encouraged to RSVP by February 27, 2023, at jackie.phillips@esd-15.org.