Crossett, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is touring the city of Crossett today as part of her “Capital for a Day” program which highlights great cities around Arkansas. The program aims to bring senior state government officials into town to meet with their local counterparts and to ensure that adequate services are provided to all Arkansans.

Governor Sanders and her cabinet spent the day touring Crossett. Stops on the tour included the Ashley County Jail, Southern Fixins, Georgia-Pacific, the Ashley County Medical Center, and finally Finney’s Christmas Wonderland. Lunch was hosted by Southern Fixins where the Governor and her cabinet held an open meet and greet.

Agenda for the day:

Wednesday, December 6

Event: Sanders to tour Ashley County Jail with Sheriff Sturgeon, Col. Hagar, and Sec. Profiri

When: 10:00 a.m.

Press: Closed

Event: Sanders to host a meet and greet at Southern Fixins

Where: 301 Main St., Crossett, AR 71635

When: 12:00 p.m. (Media should arrive by 11:45 a.m.)

Press: Open

Event: Sanders to tour Georgia-Pacific with Sec. Khoury, Sec. Bassett, Sec. Hudson, and Sec. Mallory

When: 2:00 p.m.

Press: Closed

Event: Sanders to tour Ashley County Medical Center with Sec. Mallory

When: 3:30 p.m.

Press: Closed

Event: Sanders to visit Finney’s Christmas Wonderland

Where: 123 Goshen Rd, Crossett, AR 71635

When: 5:45 p.m. (Media should arrive by 5:30 p.m.)

Press: Open

PRESS RELEASE:

Sanders Announces Crossett as Arkansas’ Capital for a Day on December 6th



TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS COME – GREETINGS:

WHEREAS: Crossett began as a tent city around a lumber mill owned by Edward S. Crossett and three partners. Due to the city’s strategic location among some of the nation’s top lumber-producing forests, the mill and surrounding town grew quickly;

WHEREAS: Crossett was a company town until the 1940s, with Edward Crossett’s company owning all the town’s homes and businesses. Through strong forest management and a diversified production line, the mill and the town were able to survive and thrive where others folded after their lumber supply was exhausted;

WHEREAS: Georgia-Pacific, one of America’s largest companies, moved into the town in the 1960s and built a major paper mill in Crossett. The company brought jobs and investment to the town that still help it thrive today;

WHEREAS: Crossett welcomes tourists to its 110-acre city park, which features a pond, walking trail, and historic structures. The Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge near the city also provides recreation opportunities, inviting hunters, fishers, and other outdoorsmen to South Arkansas;

WHEREAS: Governor Sanders’ “Capital for a Day” program highlights great cities around Arkansas like Crossett and brings senior state government officials into town to meet with their local counterparts and to ensure that adequate services are provided to all Arkansans; and

WHEREAS: Crossett will serve as the sixth “Capital for a Day” under Governor Sanders and will momentarily serve as Arkansas’ seat of government.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, Governor of the State of Arkansas, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the laws of the State of Arkansas, do hereby name Crossett, Arkansas, our Capital for a Day on December 6th, 2023, and invite our senior state government officials to join me in a visit to the city.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Arkansas to be affixed this 4th day of December, in the year of our Lord 2023.