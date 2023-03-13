UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–In celebration of 60 years of serving area youth, Camp Wotapi breaks ground on its first major construction project in years.

“Camp Fire has continued to grow over the years so we feel like our facilities need to grow. With that, we’re going to double the size of the lodge,” said Camp Fire Director Leanne Harrell.

Camp Wotapi was founded in 1963 and is owned and operated by Camp Fire El Dorado. The camp serves as a way for area youth to get outside and reconnect with nature in a technology-free environment.

“It’s really important for kids these days to put down the screens, get outside and just be kids, added Harrell.

Caroline has been involved with Camp Fire since she was a little girl. She says growing up involved in the organization has provided her with never-ending relationships and a desire to serve others.

“It’s building connections with people, but also learning how to serve others in our community. It’s really nice to be out here,” said Camp Fire member, Caroline.

Wotapi also serves as a meeting space, a place to provide environmental education and a host site for club meetings.

With increasing enrollment for summer day camps, this expansion will provide plenty of room and opportunities to learn outdoor skills.