CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camdean Water Utility has announced that there will be a rate increase for its customers due to a bill that was passed by the State of Arkansas in 2022. According to Camden News, retail water providers must perform a rate study every five years and implement the rates determined from the study within a year of the study’s completion, or two years if the rates increase by 50% or more.

NBC 10 has learned that the City of Camden has not experienced a rate increase in nearly three years.