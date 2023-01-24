KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the City of Camden, Ark.
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Jan 24, 2023 / 12:52 PM CST
Updated: Jan 24, 2023 / 12:52 PM CST
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 26, 2023, the Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location, which is 126 East Washington in Camden, Ark.
According to officials, the event will begin at 1 PM.
