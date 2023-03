CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 21, 2023, the Camden Police Department will host a live virtual police ride-along where officers will tell viewers about what kind of calls they are on and what they are doing. The ride-along will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 6 PM to 8 PM.

Viewers can join via QR Code and post questions in the chat for officers to answer.