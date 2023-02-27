CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department will host a Citizen’s Police Academy from March 28, 2023, to May 9, 2023. According to Camden Police, the academy will expose citizens to the functions of local law enforcement through interactive walk-throughs and instruction.

Photo courtesy of the Camden Police Department

Citizens must meet the following requirements to be a part of the academy:

Be at least 18 years of age

Live within a 10-mile radius of Camden, Ark. city limits

No prior felony arrests

No serious misdemeanor arrests in the last two years

Be willing to undergo a background check

Applications can be obtained at the Camden Police Department, which is located at #1 Police Drive in Camden, Ark. The deadline to drop off applications is Tuesday, March 14, 2023.