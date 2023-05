CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Camden Police Department have announced that a free health screening will be taking place in Camden, Ark. on May 23, 2023, from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Photo courtesy of the Camden Police Department

Attendants will have the following conditions screened:

COVID-19

Blood pressure

Cholesterol

Glucose

A1C

HIV

And more

The event will take place at #1 Police Drive in Camden, Ark. For more information, call 870-836-5755.