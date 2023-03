CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is attempting to locate a blue 1977 Lincoln Continental MK5 bearing an Arkansas license plate 881SHG. According to police, the vehicle was stolen from Apple Street in Camden, Ark.

Photo courtesy of the Camden Police Department

If anyone has seen the vehicle or knows where it is located, please call the Camden Police Department at (870) 836-5755.