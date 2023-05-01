CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is searching for dispatchers. Officials confirmed that the position will possess the following:

Starting pay ($12.65 per hour)

After one year ($13.65 per hour)

Educational pay up to 10% of base pay

Uniform allowance

Night-shift differential pay

Holiday pay

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

12-hour shift work schedule

96 hours of vacation leave per year

120 hours of sick leave per year

Photo courtesy of the Camden Police Department

For more information, be sure to call 870-836-5755.