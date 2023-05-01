CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is searching for dispatchers. Officials confirmed that the position will possess the following:
- Starting pay ($12.65 per hour)
- After one year ($13.65 per hour)
- Educational pay up to 10% of base pay
- Uniform allowance
- Night-shift differential pay
- Holiday pay
- Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- 12-hour shift work schedule
- 96 hours of vacation leave per year
- 120 hours of sick leave per year
For more information, be sure to call 870-836-5755.