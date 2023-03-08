CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is looking to hire an Animal Control Officer. The starting pay for the position is $16.50 an hour and applications can be submitted at the Camden Police Department.
The job description and requirements can be found below:
Job Description
- Issue animal control citations and warnings
- Upkeep conditions of the Animal Control Impound Facility
- Monitor live traps
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds
- Must be able to work without supervision
Requirements
- High school diploma or GED
- Work in all types of weather conditions
- Pass a background check
- Have a valid Arkansas driver’s license
- Not convicted of a felony