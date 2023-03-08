CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is looking to hire an Animal Control Officer. The starting pay for the position is $16.50 an hour and applications can be submitted at the Camden Police Department.

The job description and requirements can be found below:

Job Description

Issue animal control citations and warnings

Upkeep conditions of the Animal Control Impound Facility

Monitor live traps

Must be able to lift 50 pounds

Must be able to work without supervision

Requirements