CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is looking to hire an Animal Control Officer. The starting pay for the position is $16.50 an hour and applications can be submitted at the Camden Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Camden Police Department

The job description and requirements can be found below:

Job Description

  • Issue animal control citations and warnings
  • Upkeep conditions of the Animal Control Impound Facility
  • Monitor live traps
  • Must be able to lift 50 pounds
  • Must be able to work without supervision

Requirements

  • High school diploma or GED
  • Work in all types of weather conditions
  • Pass a background check
  • Have a valid Arkansas driver’s license
  • Not convicted of a felony