CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 27, 2023, at 10:05 PM, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to Mount Holly Road near Bay Street in reference to several shots fired. According to Camden News, officers collected 14 .223 shell casings in the roadway between Mount Holly Road and Cedar Street.

Authorities were advised by witnesses that they heard several shots fired near their area. According to reports, no injuries or property damages have been reported as of now.