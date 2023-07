CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department invites residents to join them in celebrating National Night Out 2023 at Carnes Park. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Camden Police Department

Admission for the event is free, and there will be food trucks, music, vendors, and other fun activities. If you have any questions, please contact the Camden Police Department at (870) 836-5755.