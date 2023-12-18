Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department held its annual “Shop With A Cop” event over the weekend. They raised over $7,000.00 this year, and 16 students within Ouachita County experienced a day in the life of a cop along with an amazing shopping experience.

The day started off with a homemade breakfast for the students and their parents. Chief Bo Woody and several volunteers made a full spread to enjoy.

The students picked which officer they wanted to spend the morning with. That officer had breakfast with the student and parent for some good quality one on one time. Once breakfast was over, the students hopped in the police cars and were driven, parade style (lights and sirens) to Wal-Mart.

There the students were handed their Wal-Mart gift card valued at $300.00 and was told to go shop… and shop is what they did! The CPD say they had a wonderful time getting to know the students and their parents and of course shopping! Wal-Mart provided a hot chocolate bar with candy canes and cupcakes for everyone when they completed their shopping.