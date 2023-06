CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the vehicle pictured below. The vehicle is a later Chevrolet Surburban model, black or navy blue in color, running boards and tow hooks are red; and the word Chevy is printed at the top of the windshield.

Photo courtesy of Camden Police Department

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, please contact the police department at (870) 836-5755.