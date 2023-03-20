CAMDEN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department invites local residents to go downtown to participate in the Springtime Sidewalk Chalk Competition. To get involved in this competition, draw a spring picture on the sidewalk located on Washington Street and Adams Avenue.

Photo courtesy of Camden Police Department

The contest will begin on March 20 and conclude on March 24. There will be a limited supply of chalk provided for the contest, which is free for everyone to use. The chalk is in a Spider-Man box underneath the Camden coloring sign.

Judging will take place later in the week. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.