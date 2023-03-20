CAMDEN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department invites local residents to go downtown to participate in the Springtime Sidewalk Chalk Competition. To get involved in this competition, draw a spring picture on the sidewalk located on Washington Street and Adams Avenue.
The contest will begin on March 20 and conclude on March 24. There will be a limited supply of chalk provided for the contest, which is free for everyone to use. The chalk is in a Spider-Man box underneath the Camden coloring sign.
Judging will take place later in the week. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.