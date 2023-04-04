CAMDEN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the Camden Police Department will begin their Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. Throughout the city, Easter eggs will be hidden that contain either a clue to help find other eggs or a sweet treat.

Photo courtesy of Camden Police Department

Residents who find eggs or complete one of the scavenger hunts are asked to take pictures and tag the Camden Police Department on Facebook. On Friday, April 7, 2023, residents can find Camden officers downtown at the First Friday: Monthly Market in Camden, AR, for some extra Easter eggs.