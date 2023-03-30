CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the Camden Police Department responded to an animal abuse complaint. According to Camden News, the complaint mentioned that at least two dogs at the residence were starving to death and two were already deceased due to starvation.

Once police arrived at the home, they allegedly discovered a dog in the backyard of the residence in poor condition and a bulldog mix that was too weak to raise its head. According to reports, Camden Police also located several deceased canines at the residence.

Lynetra Ellis-Ross and Leeander Ellis were placed under arrest and charged with multiple aggravated animal cruelty charges.