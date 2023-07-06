CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 5, 2023, Camden News confirmed that a medical emergency led to a fatal crash on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Treyveon K. Pace of Camden, Ark.

According to reports, on July 4, 2023, at 11:27 AM, Pace exited Carnes Park while traveling westbound across Highway 7. Pace’s passengers mentioned that he began to have a seizure and drove into Cuba Circle, where his vehicle exited the roadway, crashing into a tree at the intersection of Cuba Circle and Dunning Street.

After the impact, the vehicle rolled on its side. The passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for observation and Pace was pronounced dead at the scene.